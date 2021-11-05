Jordan Love: Once we get out on the field, it’s going to feel like a normal game

Getty Images

The Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round in 2020 to be their starting quarterback. On Sunday, Love will make the first of what he and the team hope is many, many starts for them.

It wasn’t supposed to happen like this, but Aaron Rodgers‘ positive test for COVID-19 has put Love under center.

“Obviously, there’s going to be some nerves there,” Love said, via Tom Silverstein of packersnews.com. “There always is, just walking out of the tunnel obviously in an away game, too. The atmosphere is going to be rockin’, but I have a lot of confidence in myself, a lot of confidence in this team, and those dudes, they’re gonna take care of me.

“So, once we go out on the field, it’s going to feel just like a normal game.”

This week has been anything but normal for the Packers after Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test and his bizarre interview Friday to explain being unvaccinated and his decision to conceal his status.

Love, who is vaccinated, wore a mask to Friday’s news conference at the team facility as required for being a close contact to Rodgers and quarterback Kurt Benkert, who also tested positive.

“I’ve had negative tests,” Love said. “I’m confident that I’m good right now.”

The Packers will be Love’s team Sunday. They likely will be his team in 2022, too.

This is the reason they drafted him, and the Packers are as eager as anyone to see their future.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he does,” receiver Davante Adams said. “I can definitely tell that he’s tapped in and ready to play. So, it’ll be fun to go out there and sling it around a little bit.”