Kevin Stefanski on OBJ: Always disappointed when I can’t get the most out of a player

The Browns announced that they are parting ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday in a move that will bring an end to what head coach Kevin Stefanski called “an unfortunate situation” at his Friday press conference.

As recently as Monday, Stefanski was talking about getting Beckham more involved in the offense but things escalated quickly toward a divorce from that point. Beckham’s camp made a push for him to be traded before Tuesday’s deadline that morphed into a push for his release when he wasn’t dealt. Stefanski said Beckham was excused from practice on Wednesday as the team spoke to his representatives and a deal was struck that ended Beckham’s time in Cleveland.

On Friday, Stefanski said he holds no “ill will” and regrets that things never clicked on the field for Beckham with the Browns.

“I think I’ve told you guys this and I do believe this, it’s my job to get the most out of our players,” Stefanski said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “I’m always disappointed when I can’t do that. . . . I don’t know if I can get into all the specifics, I just tell you it didn’t work out. Again, I’m disappointed that I couldn’t do a better job, but I think both sides are going to move on.”

After the opening portion of the press conference was focused solely on Beckham, Stefanski channelled Bill Belichick by trying to move on to Cincinnati. The Browns face the Bengals on Sunday and Stefanski said he thinks a win will “galvanize this team.”