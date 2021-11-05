Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins questionable vs. 49ers

Getty Images

The Cardinals don’t yet know whether they’ll have their starting quarterback and top wide receiver on the field Sunday against the 49ers.

Kyler Murray (ankle) and DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) were both listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Murray and Hopkins haven’t practiced this week, which is usually not a great sign, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said both players could go without practicing.

Also questionable for the Cardinals is offensive lineman Max Garcia (Achilles). Four players on the active roster were ruled out: Defensive linemen J.J. Watt and Rashard Lawrence, safety James Wiggins and running back Jonathan Ward.