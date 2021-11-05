Kyler Murray not practicing on Friday

Getty Images

Once again, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is not on the practice field.

After missing Arizona’s Wednesday and Thursday practices with his ankle injury, Murray is not on the field for Friday’s session either, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, however, said earlier this week that he would be comfortable with Murray playing in Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers even if the quarterback didn’t practice. On Wednesday, Murray said his ankle was feeling “good” after the extended break following last Thursday’s loss to Green Bay.

If Murray is unable to play, Colt McCoy would start in his place.

Urban also noted that receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) was not on the practice field on Friday. Hopkins played just 15 of Arizona’s 59 offensive snaps last week. Hopkins also missed the Cardinals’ Wednesday and Thursday practices.

Arizona’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.