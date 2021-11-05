Matt LaFleur: No thought on Aaron Rodgers interview, thinking about how to beat Chiefs

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Friday garnered a lot of eyeballs, but none of them belonged to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur said at his press conference that he had not seen or heard Rodgers’ first public comments since testing positive for COVID-19 this week. The comments included an explanation of why he is unvaccinated, numerous jabs at the media, examples of medications he’s taken to protect himself from contracting COVID-19, and much more that has been covered on this site and elsewhere.

LaFleur said he will “most likely” not watch the interview at a later point and said he does not think it’s a distraction for the team. He tired of questions about Rodgers and told one reporter to “ask something about the Kansas City Chiefs or our football team” because he wouldn’t answer anything else.

“I have no thought on that right now. My thought lies with our team and finding a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs,” LaFleur said.

That would probably be easier with Rodgers in the lineup, but LaFleur reiterated that he thinks the locker room is “totally focused on the task at hand” as they get ready to play their first game with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback.