Melvin Ingram will play for Chiefs on Sunday

Melvin Ingram will be making his Chiefs debut on Sunday.

Ingram was traded to Kansas City by the Steelers earlier this week and he did not play in last Sunday’s Steelers game because of a groin injury, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that the edge rusher will be in the lineup against the Packers this weekend.

“He’ll be up and we’ll have a few plays for him. . . . He’s looked good,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website.

Ingram had 10 tackles and a sack in six games with the Steelers.

In addition to ruling Ingram in for Sunday, the Chiefs also ruled right tackle Mike Remmers out with a knee injury. Lucas Niang is set to start in his place.