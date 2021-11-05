Myles Garrett on Odell Beckham release: It shouldn’t have gone this far

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer teammates with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Garrett said Friday that he didn’t know the full extent of Beckham’s dealings with team executives, but that he doesn’t think things needed to escalate to the point where Beckham was dropped from the roster.

Garrett said that things moved “quicker than anyone expected” and that he would have liked to have known more about what was happening “because it seemed just like it happened overnight.” It’s clear things were brewing longer than that, but Garrett still feels like there should have been a resolution that didn’t result in a split.

“The man had one touch last week and he was disgruntled,” Garrett said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “I can’t say it was rightfully so, but he’s the No. 1 receiver. I mean, the No. 1 receiver, you have to expect some things are going to come with that. For it to spiral out of control like this, I feel like it shouldn’t have gone this far. But now, I don’t make those decisions. At the end of the day, we’ve got to come together as a team and surround ourselves with the people in this building and move forward. At the end of the day, nobody’s going to stop and wait for us to pick up the pieces.”

General Manager Andrew Berry said on Friday that he didn’t think it was “appropriate to share” full details about the discussions between the team and Beckham about where things were heading, but everyone from the Browns is going to have to turn the page to Sunday’s game against the Bengals now that the matter is done.