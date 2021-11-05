Myles Garrett on Odell Beckham release: It shouldn’t have gone this far

Posted by Josh Alper on November 5, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer teammates with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Garrett said Friday that he didn’t know the full extent of Beckham’s dealings with team executives, but that he doesn’t think things needed to escalate to the point where Beckham was dropped from the roster.

Garrett said that things moved “quicker than anyone expected” and that he would have liked to have known more about what was happening “because it seemed just like it happened overnight.” It’s clear things were brewing longer than that, but Garrett still feels like there should have been a resolution that didn’t result in a split.

“The man had one touch last week and he was disgruntled,” Garrett said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “I can’t say it was rightfully so, but he’s the No. 1 receiver. I mean, the No. 1 receiver, you have to expect some things are going to come with that. For it to spiral out of control like this, I feel like it shouldn’t have gone this far. But now, I don’t make those decisions. At the end of the day, we’ve got to come together as a team and surround ourselves with the people in this building and move forward. At the end of the day, nobody’s going to stop and wait for us to pick up the pieces.”

General Manager Andrew Berry said on Friday that he didn’t think it was “appropriate to share” full details about the discussions between the team and Beckham about where things were heading, but everyone from the Browns is going to have to turn the page to Sunday’s game against the Bengals now that the matter is done.

12 responses to “Myles Garrett on Odell Beckham release: It shouldn’t have gone this far

  2. Its clear Baker is severely limited as a passer.

    Whatever people think of OBJ as a person or teammate, in terms of X’s and O’s his grievances are fair. He’s the #1 WR, he’s open a lot, and his QB can’t, or won’t, get him the ball.

  4. There in lies the problem. Pass dominant offenses have a WR1. Run dominant offenses have 6 WRs and use many of those for decoys and blocking. That is why OBJ and the Browns offense is oil and water.

  6. Where there are many examples of wr’s who can catch balls from any qb like say McLauren, i guess Odel showed us he needed Eli.

  7. Only the browns will pay a player 14 mill a year and choose not to use him. PFT reported that Odell asked to be traded numerous times, even during camp. I don’t blame him about wanting out and since NFL contracts all work in the benefit of the team, Odell took the only way he could to get off the team.

  8. zeus9800 says:
    November 5, 2021 at 5:43 pm
    When was he ever the #1 receiver Myles?——————————————————–When the Browns chose to trade 1st round picks for him and pay him 14 million a year.

  9. Or maybe if you were a team leader you’d know about what’s going on with your team and address it or fix it? The media knew months ago, what’s your excuse?

  10. The Browns have gone from the worst team, to one of the best, and Beckham hasn’t contributed one thing. They don’t need him. Good riddance. Potential and talent are overrated. Tom Brady went in the 6th round because he wasn’t talented. Joe Montana was the last guy picked in the third round because he lacked talent. Actually, these two guys were immensely talented, but a lot of their talents were located in their heads and their hearts. I’m sure there’s something Beckham is good at, but it’s not football.

  12. Baker continues to get a free pass when the proof is in the pudding. He sucks. Bum shoulder or not he’s just not good.

