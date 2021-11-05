NFL rejects Aaron Rodgers’s claim that a league doctor said vaccinated players can’t catch of transmit COVID

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals
During his I’ll-never-get-that-hour-of-my-life-back monologue on Pat McAfee’s show, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said a lot of things. At one point, he said that, during his effort to persuade the league to recognize that his homeopathic treatment should be regarded as a vaccination, a league doctor told him that it’s impossible for someone who is vaccinated to catch or spread COVID.

Reached for comment, the NFL denied the claim, strongly.

“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player,” the NFL said in a statement issued to PFT. “If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that.”

That’s a tactful way of saying that Rodgers isn’t telling the truth. (Again.)

So what really happened? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a member of the Green Bay medical staff asked the NFLPA medical director whether an alternative homeopathic treatment would make a player “fully vaccinated.” The NFLPA medical director asked NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills for his opinion on the subject.

A joint expert retained and employed by the league and the union then reviewed the materials, concluding that no peer-reviewed literature could be found to determine that the homeopathic treatment provides appropriate COVID protection. Absent sufficient data to confirm that the proposed homeopathic treatment would work, the treatment was not approved.

The NFLPA then said it would inform the player in question, who obviously was Rodgers. A league doctor indicated that he was available for further discussion with the player, but that he never was contacted.

39 responses to “NFL rejects Aaron Rodgers’s claim that a league doctor said vaccinated players can’t catch of transmit COVID

  1. Rodgers caught in another lie? I’m shocked just shocked. What a loser. You have zero credibility, please go away.

  2. The cover-up is always worse than the crime – but Aaron’s ego won’t let him admit he’s wrong.

  3. I would say that I am losing more and more respect for Rodgers, but not possible. I have no respect for him anymore.

    Talented football player.

    Arrogant, insincere idiot.

  4. “Just make up whatever bs I need to at the moment” seems to be Rodgers M.O. Methinks his sponsors are having meetings right now to see if they still want his face associated with their product.

  7. HaHaHa, all of you saying you have no respect, name calling, blah, blah, blah. News Flash: He doesn’t care. Keep on yapping.

  8. So how is Rodgers not suspended exactly and Brady was for a framejob, a lie and a 1st and 4th rd picks and cash?

    Anyone have an answer?

  9. I do agree with Ridgers that the WOKE have gone to far recently. But hi problem is not the WOKE its that he lied or at the very least mislead

  14. He did all this, just to not wear a mask or a take a quick swab test daily? It just seems to me it would be easier to put a mask on. Hell,even Wentz has been able to handle it and that dude gets hurt when the breeze gets strong.

  16. No chance that Rodgers will go on a show where someone with legitimate qualifications will challenge him. If we did that he would be exposed as a fraud. Being exposed as a fraud is Rodgers ultimate nightmare. That is the way this guy is wired. Also, regarding this weeks game: I’ll bet in his heart he is hoping that the Chiefs win in a romp. In his warped mind that will validate his importance. This guy is one piece of work.

  17. touchback6 says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:13 pm
    So how is Rodgers not suspended exactly and Brady was for a framejob, a lie and a 1st and 4th rd picks and cash?

    Anyone have an answer?

    /////////////////

    If the NFL suspends Rodgers the packers would lose every game he is out. At least with Brady out Belichick would keep the Pats winning. Unlike Lafluer who sometimes looks like a lost puppy out there.

  18. Most of us tried real hard to put Covid behind us. We stayed indoors, worked from home, got vaccinated, wore and continue to wear masks in some places. We don’t like it but we do it as responsible citizens.

    Seriously, who does Aaron think he is walking around without a mask while unvaccinated?

    He probably assumes most people have been vaccinated so he feels safe unmasked assuming everyone around him is vaccinated. How ironic.

    As long as unvaccinated people continue to walk around unmasked like Aaron, Covid isn’t going anywhere.

  19. It irony that these players, play a game that one wrong hit could negatively impact them for the rest of their lives.

    But they don’t want to get a vaccine.

  20. We had spygate and deflate gate, what’s this one going to be called “innocugate”?

  21. Agree with touchback6. NFL has set the punishment standard for deceptive/lying star quarterbacks who broke the rules. Four game suspension, draft picks and cash. Rogers and Green Bay better get what Tom Brady and New England got.

  23. I think we all know by now that literally the only thing Aaron Rodgers does well is throw a football.

    He needs help in every way imaginable.

  24. After being caught, even Ryan Braun and Lance Armstrong knew enough to stop talking and digging their own graves and making things worse. Rodgers is a very weak excuse-maker. I don’t know how to make this happen, but I don’t care if I ever see Rodgers in Green&Gold again.

  25. Remember this summer when Rodgers was trashing the Packers front office, and almost everyone on this site was saying how smart and truthful he was, now he’s stupid and a liar.

  26. Hope the refs turn on him as well and quit calling the third and forever, throw it up and get a pass interference call he and little Russ have Ben taking advantage of for year’s.

  29. The NFL cares so much about players and their safety, no way Rodgers is telling the truth…oh wait

  31. Nothing “woke” about calling out a self serving, dangerous liar.

    “The only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you’re in close contact with other people is letting them think you’re vaccinated when your not. It’s basically the Covid equivalent of “the condom fell off.””
    – Kimmel

  32. As a Packer fan I’ve always supported Rodgers, but at this point he really should just stop talking.

  33. ” I’ve been listening to Joe Rogan and using his methods”…But why?

  34. Definitely not pro mandate but Tom Brady got 4 games for something a lot less serious than this. Woke culture is real but Aaron is a part of that culture which is why what he says rings hollow. He is a me me me guy.

  35. He is one strange dude. Please retire soon, as your act is getting very old. Even Packers fans are getting sick of it.

  36. The bottom line whether you agree with vaccinations or not.

    The league and the players assoc agreed to a protocol. If you DECIDE not to get vaccinated, you have to follow certain procedures.

    Erin was not vaccinated and flaunted the procedures. It was not about “woke” society, or about those wanting vaccines, it was about a prima donna thinking he’s above rules.

    How about a D Lineman deciding the rules against targeting the QBs knees is a “woke” rule because his “experts” said it’s not dangerous?

  39. Of course Rodgers doesn’t care what any of you think. He’s just looking for approval from The Former Guy and his minions. Sheep gonna be sheep!

