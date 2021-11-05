NFL Week Nine injury report roundup: Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, A.J. Brown questionable for Sunday night

Getty Images

Week Nine of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Colts and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Titans at Rams

Friday additions to the injury report are never good news, so Titans WR A.J. Brown (knee) popping up as questionable after not practicing could be troublesome. FB Tory Carter (shoulder), T Kendall Lamm (back), T Taylor Lewan (knee), and LB Monty Rice (knee) are also questionable while FB Khari Blasingame (knee), G Nate Davis (concussion), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), and CB Greg Mabin (ankle) have been ruled out.

It remains to be seen if EDGE Von Miller (ankle) will make his Rams debut as he’s been listed as questionable. CB Jalen Ramsey (not injury related – resting player, knee) is also listed as questionable, but head coach Sean McVay suggested he’ll play. LB Ernest Jones (illness) and WR Robert Woods (foot) join them in that category.

Texans at Dolphins

TE Pharaoh Brown (thigh), LB Christian Kirksey (thumb), LB Hardy Nickerson (concussion), and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) are all out for the Texans.

QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs, left finger) is listed as questionable for the Dolphins, but head coach Brian Flores expressed optimism that he’ll play. WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) was on track to be listed as doubtful, but went on injured reserve instead. LB Jerome Baker (knee) joins Tagovailoa as questionable.

Bills at Jaguars

T Spencer Brown (back), G Jon Feliciano (calf), and TE Dawson Knox (hand) are out for the Bills this week. WR Cole Beasley (ribs) and S Jordan Poyer (shoulder) are listed as questionable for Sunday.

RB James Robinson (heel) is the only Jaguars player with an injury designation. He’s considered questionable.

Broncos at Cowboys

T Garett Bolles (ankle) won’t be in the Broncos lineup this weekend. G Graham Glasgow (hip), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), DT Mike Purcell (thumb), LB Malik Reed (hip), and S Caden Sterns (shoulder) make up their questionable contingent.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) is off the injury report, but TE Blake Jarwin (hip), and T Tyron Smith (ankle) have been ruled out. WR Amari Cooper (hamstring) and WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) are the team’s only questionable players.

Browns at Bengals

The Browns ruled T Jack Conklin (elbow) out early this week. TE Harrison Bryant (thigh), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), and CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Bengals RB Chris Evans (hamstring), DE Cameron Sample (knee, illness), and WR Auden Tate (thigh) drew questionable tags for Sunday.

Vikings at Ravens

DT Michael Pierce (elbow) is out for the Vikings. LB Anthony Barr (knee) and CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) are listed as questionable.

WR Rashod Bateman (groin) popped up on the Ravens injury report Friday and he’s listed as questionable along with WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) and DT Brandon Williams (shoulder). OL Patrick Mekari (ankle) and RB Latavius Murray (ankle) are set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

Patriots at Panthers

P Jake Bailey (right knee), DT Christian Barmore (foot), LB Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), DT Carl Davis (hand), S Cody Davis (hand), S Kyle Dugger (neck), K Nick Folk (left knee), WR N'Keal Harry (knee), LB Dont'a Hightower (ankle), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (shoulder), and LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) make up another large group of questionable Patriots.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (concussion, shoulder) is listed as questionable. RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) has no designation as he remains on injured reserve and the Panthers will make a call on his status Saturday. G Pat Elflein (hamstring) and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe) are listed as questionable.

Raiders at Giants

The Raiders had a bye last week and have no one on the injury report this week.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle, COVID protocol) and WR Sterling Shepard (quad) remain out for the Giants, but WR Kenny Golladay (knee) could return after being listed as questionable. LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and S Nate Ebner (ankle) have also been ruled out. RB Gary Brightwell (COVID protocol) and WR John Ross (quadricep) join Golladay in the questionable category.

Falcons at Saints

Falcons DT Jonathan Bullard (concussion) has been ruled out while WR Calvin Ridley (not injury related – personal matter) has been placed on the non-football injury list.

QB Taysom Hill (concussion) is set to return for the Saints as he did not receive an injury designation. DE Carl Granderson (shoulder), WR Ty Montgomery (hamstring), and QB Jameis Winston (knee) are out and Winston is likely to hit injured reserve soon. S Malcolm Jenkins (knee) and DE Payton Turner (calf) are the team’s only questionable players.

Chargers at Eagles

The Chargers will not have CB Michael Davis (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (quadricep), or CB Asante Samuel (concussion) on Sunday. S Alohi Gilman (ankle) is not expected to play after being listed as doubtful.

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) is out and is the only Eagles player with an injury designation.

Cardinals at 49ers

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and QB Kyler Murray (ankle) are listed as questionable after missing practice all week. C Max Garcia (Achilles) drew the same tag while DT Rashard Lawrence (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (concussion), DE J.J. Watt (shoulder), and S James Wiggins (knee) will not play.

TE George Kittle (calf) is set to return for the 49ers, but RB Elijah Mitchell (rib) and WR Deebo Samuel (calf) have both been listed as questionable. DE Dee Ford (back) is also in that category. DT Maurice Hurst (calf) and S Jimmie Ward (quadricep) were ruled out.

Packers at Chiefs

The biggest news for the Packers is that QB Aaron Rodgers won’t be playing because he is on the COVID-19 reserve list. DE Kingsley Keke (concussion) is also out while T Dennis Kelly (back) and DE Dean Lowry (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

EDGE Melvin Ingram (groin) is set for his Chiefs debut. T Mike Remmers (knee) is out and DT Khalen Saunders (knee) is listed as questionable.