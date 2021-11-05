Packers work out Clayton Thorson, Danny Etling

Getty Images

With Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Packers worked out quarterbacks Clayton Thorson and Danny Etling on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Giants cut Thorson Aug. 16 after he lost the No. 3 job to Brian Lewerke.

Thorson has bounced around the NFC East since the Eagles drafted him in the fifth round in 2019. He has spent time with the Eagles, Giants and Cowboys but has never played a regular-season game.

Etling was on the Seahawks’ practice squad until Oct. 28. Seattle signed him to its practice squad Oct. 13 after Russell Wilson was injured.

Etling spent last season on the Seahawks’ practice squad and went to training camp with Seattle this summer. The Seahawks cut him Aug. 1, and the Vikings claimed him off waivers.

Etling was a seventh-round choice of the Patriots in 2018, and he spent time with the Falcons in 2019 before joining the Seahawks last season. The Vikings waived Etling on Aug. 23.