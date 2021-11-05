Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins listed as questionable for Ravens

Getty Images

Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman returned from core muscle surgery to play in the team’s last two games, but he may not be on the field against the Vikings this Sunday.

Bateman was added to the injury report on Friday due to a groin injury. He did not participate in practice and is listed as questionable to play in the game.

He’s not the only wideout listed as questionable. Sammy Watkins has the same listing, but he’s trending in a different direction. Watkins has missed the last two games with a thigh injury, but practiced the last two days to provide some hope that he’ll be able to play.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and running back Latavius Murray (ankle) are listed as doubtful. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) joins the wideouts in the questionable category.