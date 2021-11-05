Report: Odell Beckham Jr. asked to be traded multiple times

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2021, 9:15 AM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
It’s been a lot longer in the making than it seems.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. asked to be traded on multiple occasions this year, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He first requested a trade in the offseason, while recovering from a torn ACL suffered against the Bengals last year.

His most recent request came after what will end up being his last game with the team, Sunday’s home loss to the Steelers.

The Browns tried to trade Beckham, but they found no takers. Discussions occurred with the Saints, but the two teams couldn’t agree on compensation for the Browns or the amount of Beckham’s remaining salary that the Browns would pay.

The situation became public on Tuesday morning, with Odell Beckham Sr. posting a video that showed various occasions in his OBJ was open and quarterback Baker Mayfield failed to get Beckham the ball. Then, LeBron James tweeted, “#FreeOBJ.” Per Cabot, the social-media campaign “created a firestorm” for the Browns, and it “left Mayfield beside himself.”

It’s ultimately going to leave Beckham with a new team. As PFT reported last night, and as others have confirmed, the Browns plan to release Beckham today, his 29th birthday.

  3. OBJ will pass thru waivers and will sign with a team that he respects on a one year deal (this year). Money will not matter. That team will be the New England Patriots.

  4. They key is to have a team that would accept the trade (money and player). Which is nobody. Otherwise the Browns would have dumped him.

  5. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver BUST room: Dwayne Bowe…Ken Britt…Odell Beckham..

  7. What a great present for his 29th Birthday. To be released for the reopened and refurbished Factory of Sadness 2.0

    BTW- I called it yesterday, that he will be released today (Friday) because of limit availability of media to players and coaches today and none tomorrow.

  8. Not a fan of the “needy” players around the league but as a raiders fan and considering the recent happenings, I’m all for seeing him in silver and black. I think Carr has a leadership quality that can make guys like Beckham see the big picture. Plus I think he’d certainly get more looks. I say he’ll be picking a new number and heading for Vegas by Monday.

  9. This young man sums up a majority of our young pro athletes today- entitled little babies. Why would anyone want this guy on their team or in their organization.

  11. Sounds like OBJ actually handled this the right way, and that it was the Browns who dropped the ball.

    He asked to go. Volunteers are better than hostages.

  12. The Browns players say good riddance. I wonder how long it will take for him to implode on his next team.

  14. The best thing that can happen for his career is for no one to sign him for a bit and let him do some personal reflection. Won’t happen so he’ll continue his prima donna antics.

    Hope he figures it out or his career may be over.

  15. What’s really telling us all his teammates saying the malcontent stuff is false. OBJs one of the most well liked players in the league by other players. By all accounts, he’s a pretty solid guy

  17. Hard to trade someone that no body wants unless it’s on the vet minimum

  18. Memo to OBJ…..the only two people who believe you are still great are your dad and yourself.
    You’re just not that good anymore. No team even offered a 7th rounder for you.

    And for whatever you have left…..you’re just not worth it.

  21. This guy has done what again in the past few seasons? An unproductive cancer who undermines the teams he has been on isn’t on many short lists.

  23. “That team will be the New England Patriots.”

    I don’t see that. Belichick took chances on problem players when he had a roster loaded with vets who all bought into the Patriot way.

    Now the roster has a lot of young and new players, and I don’t think he’ll want a cancer like this guy in the locker room

  24. Buyer Beware: Wherever he goes, he takes himself. If he wants a change, it starts with self…!!!

  26. Nobody was better at throwing those around him under a bus than T.O., but Beckham has his moments. He’ll go the same way as T.O. too – not with a bang, with a bit of a whimper, but mostly with a pout.

  27. What were the browns looking for in a trade? Dude hasn’t been productive since NY plus he was coming off an ACL.. Did they want a 2nd round pick? If I were the Saints I wouldn’t have gone higher than a 4th.

  30. Nobody wants to trade for a player like that for the financial reasons or for being someone who takes a scorched earth approach with the team or a specific player. He’s a child and will continue to act like a child wherever he goes.
    He creates his own mess and then blames everyone around him while being coddled/enabled by the likes of LeBron or his father.

