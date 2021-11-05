Report: Odell Beckham to be waived Monday

Getty Images

The Browns did not officially place Odell Beckham on waivers Friday and they reportedly won’t do it on Saturday either.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Beckham will be waived on Monday after the two sides reached an agreement on a reworked contract. That means Tuesday is the earliest that Beckham could be claimed by a new team or become a free agent.

Per the report, any team that claims Beckham would be responsible for $7.25 million of his remaining salary. That would be a stretch for a number of teams around the league and Schefter also reports that the final two years of Beckham’s deal have been removed, so he’d be set for free agency at the end of the season.

The NFLPA needs to sign off on the reworked contract. Assuming they do, the next steps in the Beckham story will play out early next week.