Report: Odell Beckham to be waived Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 5, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

The Browns did not officially place Odell Beckham on waivers Friday and they reportedly won’t do it on Saturday either.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Beckham will be waived on Monday after the two sides reached an agreement on a reworked contract. That means Tuesday is the earliest that Beckham could be claimed by a new team or become a free agent.

Per the report, any team that claims Beckham would be responsible for $7.25 million of his remaining salary. That would be a stretch for a number of teams around the league and Schefter also reports that the final two years of Beckham’s deal have been removed, so he’d be set for free agency at the end of the season.

The NFLPA needs to sign off on the reworked contract. Assuming they do, the next steps in the Beckham story will play out early next week.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Report: Odell Beckham to be waived Monday

  1. They don’t want him to suit up against them Sunday

    I hope the Raiders don’t sign this guy.

    He’ll be our next crises on TMZ if they do.

    Mayock needs to stock pile good character guys and not clowns like OBJ.

  3. I think OBJ will have a Randy Moss Patriots like career resurrection if he lands with the right team.

  4. There are very few teams that have the team and QB stability to deal with this guy. The list is the Bucs, Chiefs, Packers and maybe the Rams. The Packers and Chiefs are probably the only teams of that group that have enough targets to go to him. All the other teams like the Raiders or Saints only have one of the two forms of stability. If you think he won’t call out Carr or Siemian then you are off your rocker.

  5. Only 10 teams have the current Cap Space available. They are: Bengals, Browns, Chargers, Steelers, WFT, Panthers, Seahawks, Broncos, Eagles and Jags. If any of the other 22 teams want to try and claim him, look to see what moves they make to free up Cap Space in the next few days.

    My guess; he clears waivers. Unless someone wants to pick him up to get a future compensation pick down the road when he doesn’t sign a new contract with the team getting him off the waiver wire.

  7. Michael Thomas is at least out of the saints locker room for the season and hopefully for good,please don’t get another form of cancer in there witb this malcontent.

  8. Essentially, I agree with CHAWK above..comes down to who wants to buy a compensatory pick for 7.25 million. Frankly, I hope he gets ‘Kaepernicked’

  9. Oh Obj…..you LEFT ALOT OF $$$$ on the table. These guys have no idea what the real world is like.

  10. The Lions have the #1 Waiver, in need of a WR in the worse way, and cut Tyrell Williams today. I understand the hate about to come my way, but why not do it?

  11. So basically, he has a great highlight reel catch and a couple of 1000 + yard seasons, 5 years ago. What else has he done that is so special?

    OBJ had issues with Eli Manning before he got traded to the Browns. He now has issues with Baker and the Browns & will be waived. That’s not a great track record by any means. He has never been a team first guy like some of the greats, so comparing him to the greats is a mistake..

    I think it needs to be a team that has a proven QB/Coach combination and they need to sit him if he does not follow TEAM rules.

    Anyway, I hope he goes to the bottom feeder teams.

  12. So basically, he has a great highlight reel catch and a couple of 1000 + yard seasons, 5 years ago. What else has he done that is so special?

    OBJ had issues with Eli Manning before he got traded to the Browns. He now has issues with Baker and the Browns & will be waived. That’s not a great track record by any means. He has never been a team first guy like some of the greats, so comparing him to the greats is a mistake..

    I think it needs to be a team that has a proven QB/Coach combination and they need to sit him if he does not follow TEAM rules.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.