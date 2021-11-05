Report: Titans signing Adrian Peterson to 53-man roster

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the Titans to get comfortable with running back Adrian Peterson.

Per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Tennessee is signing the longtime running back off its practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Peterson signed with the Titans’ practice squad this week after star running back Derrick Henry went down with a long-term foot injury. The team’s running backs coach Tony Dews said earlier this week that he wasn’t sure if Peterson would be comfortable enough to play in Sunday’s game against the Rams.

But the club already signing Peterson to its 53-man roster after a pair of practices is a clear sign Peterson is ready to go.

The seventh overall pick of the 2007 draft, Peterson is fifth on the all-time rushing list with 14,820 yards — 449 behind No. 4 Barry Sanders. Peterson rushed for 604 yards with seven touchdowns for Detroit last season, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

Peterson and the rest of Tennessee’s offense have a huge void to fill with Henry out. The two-time defending rushing champion was leading the league with 219 carries, 937 rushing yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns.