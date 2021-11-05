Saquon Barkley back at Giants facility

Getty Images

The Giants moved to virtual meetings and closed their facility to non-football personnel on Thursday amid COVID-19 testing issues that included a slew of false positive tests over the last few days.

It appears the test that landed running back Saquon Barkley on the COVID-19 reserve list was one of them. Barkley went on the list Wednesday, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he is back at the facility on Friday. That suggests Barkley has had multiple negative tests since the one that was flagged as a positive.

Barkley’s return to the facility may not be enough to get him on the field against the Raiders on Sunday, though. Head coach Joe Judge didn’t rule Barkley out on Thursday, but he’s missed the last three games with an ankle injury and has now missed two days of practice that would have helped gauge whether he’s ready to go this weekend.

If Barkley does miss the Raiders game, it will be the 21st game he’s missed since the start of the 2019 season.