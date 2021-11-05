Sean Payton: Trevor Siemian played well last week, we’ll see each week at QB

Getty Images

Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed reports that Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback against the Falcons this Sunday at his Friday press conference.

Siemian took over for Jameis Winston after Winston tore his ACL last Sunday and helped the Saints beat their divisional rivals. Siemian was 16-of-29 for 159 yards and a touchdown in the 36-27 victory.

Payton cited that performance while discussing the call for Sunday and added that he expects the team to revisit the decision on a weekly basis.

“Trevor played well last week,” Payton said, via the team’s website. “We’ll see each week. We’ve got a good plan we feel like this week relative to this plan. And we’ll kind of go from there.”

Taysom Hill was not an option last week because of a concussion, but he’s on track to play this week and will likely be in his usual jack of all trades role with Siemian getting the nod at quarterback.