Think you know where OBJ will land? You can bet on it

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT
With Odell Beckham Jr. poised to become available on waivers and then, after that, a potential free agent, the sports books have generated as to his next team.

PointsBet has posted its own odds. Here’s a look at them.

The Raiders are the favorite at +300, followed by the Saints and Patriots at +450. The Ravens land at +550, followed by the Bills at +700. Next are the 49ers, Packers, and Seahawks at +1200.

The Titans are at +1400, following by the Colts and Eagles at +1600. The Vikings come in at +2000, with the Rams and Panthers at +2200.

If I were a betting man, I’d take the Seahawks at 12-1. That’s one of the three teams that should be watched, we’re told, along with the 49ers and Saints.

  1. I don’t think the Ravens are interested (need RBs not WRs). My money would be on the Raiders and the Packers

  3. You can count Detroit out. They don’t have a QB who has the physical ability to throw a football.

  4. Is there a way to bet that the Bills won’t take him ? They currently have an abundance of receivers who fit well in their team first culture. There is No Way they bring in a player like OBJ and upset their team chemistry.

  7. Won’t it be who’s the highest on the waiver wire? Not like OBJ has a choice. Jets or Lions likely.

  8. I think you’ll find a surprise team claim him simply to keep others from claiming him. For example, a team in the fight for a playoff spot won’t want him to go to someone they may face. It all depends on the waiver priority. Seattle would probably be the betting favorite then as they would be 9th in order. Next would be the 49ers at 12th, then Patriots at 18th, Panthers 19th, Saints 23rd, Bills 24th, Ravens 25th, Raiders 26th, Rams 30th and Packers 32nd. Seattle would probably claim him just to keep the Rams and 49ers from getting him. I’d say put your money on Seattle.

  9. There’s no way the Hawks are interested. We have no draft capital to give away in the off season, and very little cap space to overpay on a Diva WR. So unless OBJ can play corner or O-Line, there’s no chance we’d even consider him an option.

  11. As bubba said – who would want this guy? I say NFW – if you know what I mean – cancer in the locker room and as many people have said – THAT SHIP HAS SAILED

