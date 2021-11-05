Torn Achilles confirmed for Marcus Maye

Getty Images

Anyone who saw a replay of Jets safety Marcus Maye going down without being touched in Thursday night’s game or heard head coach Robert Saleh say that his Achilles “didn’t look good” wasn’t holding out much hope for good news about his condition on Friday.

No good news came. The Jets confirmed that Maye has torn his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season.

“For Marcus, I’ve seen this story unfortunately one too many times in this league,” Saleh said, via Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “It’s never good initially. It sucks. But the one thing with Marcus is he is a young man, he’s got a tremendous mindset and he’s made of grit. His ride’s not over, his story’s not over.”

Maye was playing out this season on the franchise tag, so he may have taken his final snap as a member of the Jets. His injury could affect the market for his services come the offseason, but enough players have made it back from Achilles injuries that Maye shouldn’t find too cool a reception if he does hit the open market.