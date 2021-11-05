Tua Tagovailoa questionable for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured a finger on his throwing hand Sunday against the Bills. He played every snap, and the Dolphins never announced an injury in-game.

But Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week and has a questionable designation.

“He banged it in the [Buffalo] game and obviously he was able to finish the game,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel. “There is some swelling. He’s a little sore. We’re just going to monitor it over the next couple of days.

“It’s on the throwing hand so there is some discomfort. It’s affecting him a little bit. He’s a tough kid. He’s worked through some discomfort before.”

Tagovailoa fractured his ribs earlier this season, keeping him out three games.

The second-year quarterback missed one game last season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand but finished out the season by playing through the injury.

The Dolphins backup quarterback is Jacoby Brissett, who completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 993 yards and threw for four touchdowns and two interceptions as Tagovailoa’s replacement earlier this season.

Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) also is questionable.