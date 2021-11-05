Von Miller to Odell Beckham: “Come to the Rams so we can chase this ring together”

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 5, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT
Von Miller, the Rams’ newest player, wants Odell Beckham Jr. to follow him to Los Angeles.

Miller wasted no time after today’s announcement that the Browns will release Beckham, writing on social media that he wants Beckham to sign with the Rams.

“Happy Birthday @OBJ I love you man,” Miller wrote in an Instagram caption of a picture of he and Beckham together. “Come to the @Rams so we can chase this ring together!”

The Rams don’t really need another wide receiver, but they have shown that they’re willing to take big swings to try to win the Super Bowl this season, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they were interested.

Beckham is expected to go on waivers on Monday, and if he isn’t claimed he would become a free agent at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

  4. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA I wonder where he might be interested in going? or he could get a ring and sign with the only real NFL organization The 13 Time WORLD CHAMPION GREEN BAY PACKERS!!!!
    Come getcha some!

  6. Being a member of a new team, Von should just keep his mouth shut. He is not one of the leaders on this team and has no idea if the guys in that locker room even want OBJ on the team.

  7. Nice of Miller to pat his receivers and new teammates on the back. I was afraid he was going to throw them under the bus.

  8. If DeSean Jackson was not happy because of limited to no targets, I wonder what OBJ is going to get besides being bench warmer that he has been most of his career at Browns…

    Rams are just fine without him and should not make a mistake of pursuing OBJ. He will bring nothing but unwanted distraction which they do not need now being in hunt for #1 seeding in NFC..

    It’s funny when Von mentions chasing the ring together… He already has one with Broncos…

  10. All these sales pitches are stupid. He has to clear waivers first. There I will be at least 1 of the other 31 teams will try to claim him, probably multiple teams put a claim in. It’s too easy to claim him and trade him for peanuts once the season is over. Even if he comes to your team and is unhappy your team could more than likely get a decent draft pick for him, why not take a stab at it?

  12. If your team wants a -chemistry-team killing cancer-that isn’t happy about not getting every ball thrown to him-and acts out like a child-when he doesn’t get his way- kind of player…then Go get him!
    Maybe he should go to the Patriots…the Patriot Way might be only thing that can get him back to the NY player he was.

  13. If he did go the Rams, I’d feel bad for Mathew Stafford. Stafford is finally with a team that’s a serious contender and doesn’t need something like an OBJ to come in and blow the place up when Cooper Kupp is catching everything and OBJ isn’t.

  15. I’ll kick in $10 right now for the Lions to claim him and torpedo his whole plan lol

  16. Hasn’t been healthy in two years. Might not clear waivers. Owed big money. Few teams have available cap space. Von should stick to football.

  18. Von Miller to OBJ “Come play with us!”

    Ram Management to OBJ “Don’t waste your money on a plane ticket.”

  19. They’re friends off the field, that’s what this is about.

    Rams could use depth at WR but I cannot see the fit with OBJ wanting a central role. However, it’s become obvious over the last few years that Les Snead will consider anything.

  20. Von, it wouldn’t work. Not enough targets in this offense. Stafford seems to have a man crush on Cooper Kupp.

