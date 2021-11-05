What’s next for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2021, 10:42 AM EDT
When the Browns officially release receiver Odell Beckham Jr., he’ll be exposed to waivers. All teams will have a chance to claim his contract; the Lions have dibs, thanks to their 0-8 record.

He surely prefers not to be claimed, so that he can become a free agent for the first time in his career. But the rules allow any team to claim him.

One team to not entirely ignore is the Giants. Depending on the specific terms of the revised Beckham contract, maybe the team that opted to give him a gigantic contract six months before trading him will decide to bring him back, whether he likes it or not. And maybe, at some level, they’d be acting out of a little bit of spite.

Rewind 20 years. In 2001, cornerback Deion Sanders didn’t want to play for new Washington coach Marty Schottenheimer. So Sanders retired. A year later, Sanders wanted to play for the Raiders during their Super Bowl run. Washington released him from the reserve-retired list. The move happened after the trade deadline. Schottenheimer, who spent only one year in Washington, had become the coach of the Chargers. And Schottenheimer claimed Deion on waivers, blocking his desire to play for the Raiders.

It would be delicious and fascinating if the Giants, who have more than a few receiver injuries, would make that move. It’s highly unlikely that they would, but it’s fun to consider the possibility.

Other fringe contenders, like the Eagles or the Falcons, could be tempted to bolster their receiving corps by claiming Beckham on waivers.

As reported last night, the teams to watch, if Beckham becomes a free agent, are the Saints, 49ers, and Seahawks. Some believe he prefers to go to Seattle, which makes sense given the presence of quarterback Russell Wilson and other receivers who attract plenty of attention.

Aaron Rodgers potentially wants Beckham in Green Bay, Patrick Mahomes perhaps wants Beckham in Kansas City, and Tom Brady possibly wants Beckham in Tampa Bay. For now, though, those teams aren’t considered to be serious contenders for OBJ.

Then there are the all-in Rams, who can never be ruled out of any potential transaction involving a talented veteran player. And this is one they can acquire without giving up more draft picks.

Regardless of how it goes, he’ll likely be with a new team fairly soon — and he could be playing by Week 10, when the Seahawks play the Packers, the Rams play the 49ers, and the Saints play the Titans.

Finally, don’t entirely rule out the Patriots. He’s always been fascinated by New England. And, in Week 10, the Patriots host the Browns.

  1. What’s next? Probably the same thing that’s happened his whole career. Nice catch. Drops crucial ones. Injuries. Then more injuries. Wants out.
    That about sums it up

  3. My guess is that he plays for one more team, pulls the same selfish stunts he has in the past and then gets a reality show until he frays the country’s collective last nerve. Wasted hall of fame talent who is now nothing more than a punch line.

  6. 20 years later Shottenhiemer looks really petty, maybe that attitude is what stopped the Chiefs and Chargers from championships!

  8. edmcgon says:
    November 5, 2021 at 10:52 am
    Are you forgetting somebody? What about the Raiders, who just lost their primary receiver?
    ——————-
    I agree. After cutting Ruggs LV certainly has a need at WR. And Carr can sling it as well as anybody in the league. I think LV would be a good fit.

  9. Dear Seahawks… No. Absolutely not. Under no circumstances should you entertain this insanity.

  10. supercharger says:
    November 5, 2021 at 10:53 am

    I give it 8 games before he feuding w his next QB.

    *********************

    All of 8, man you are generous.

    Look Brady and Mahomes (to say nothing of Andy Reid) are way too smart to want this cancer. Reid has ‘Been there done that, no thank you.’

    The question of who he goes to has a lot to do with how much is he owed between now and the end of the year? Take him off waivers and you get the contract and now what do you do to make sure it hits under your cap?

    The fact that 2 teams have given up on him (and has he performed brilliantly in the last couple of years?) and that he seems to be a cancer in the locker room will make serious contenders (except maybe the Raiders and Rams) stay away from him.

    But many in the NFL have huge egos. There is some coach out there who thinks ‘I can fix him’. You can’t dummy but I guess like OBJ you just don’t learn.

    But he will land somewhere, I think, after he clears waivers so whoever gets stuck with him can do it out of their pocket at the Vets minimum.

  12. Most contenders don’t have anywhere near enough cap space to take on OBJ’s remaining contract if they did they would have traded a 7th rounder for him and none did. So unless a bottom feeder wants him to sell some tickets for the circus show he will soon find out he is nowhere nearly worth as much as he thinks when he clears waivers.

  13. Has literally made a career off of one catch. Watch the passes thrown to him. They’re always in that spectacular catch radius on the sidelines and he just doesn’t have the reactions like he did before. Injuries have robbed him of his lift and speed. Kind of ironic that someone who has made his name from one-handed grabs on the sidelines or endzone, has lulled quarterbacks into thinking that’s the only place they can throw it. Physically he can’t do it anymore.

  14. I’m not sure how we would make room for him but OBJ to Buffalo could be interesting. Great insurance if there are any injuries.

  15. “After cutting Ruggs LV certainly has a need at WR. And Carr can sling it as well as anybody in the league. I think LV would be a good fit.”
    _____________

    Except injured guys in street clothes on the sidelines don’t catch many passes. It’s not 2016 any more and this current OBJ is constantly hurt and ineffective even when playing. His new team will see like one game where it looks promising but then within a month the backup TE will be catching more passes and Odell will be hurt and pouting again.

  16. What happens to Baker? Isn’t he the one that always misses wide open receivers and overthrows them by a mile? Baker claims he’s accurate, but that statement itself is grossly inaccurate.

  19. mogogo1 says:
    November 5, 2021 at 11:20 am
    “After cutting Ruggs LV certainly has a need at WR. And Carr can sling it as well as anybody in the league. I think LV would be a good fit.”

    I agree

  20. Would be awesome if he went down to Tampa with Brady and got a Super Bowl ring, while the Browns have ZERO chance of making the Playoffs. Green Bay would be great. My Cowboys would be smart to sign him, The Patriots who have the Browns upcoming. would be awesome, same with Cincy, Balt or Pitt. That would be so Browns if someone in the Division gets him. They have 4 more divisioj games after this Sunday

  21. It would be interesting to see a cancer infecting the NE locker room. Can’t you just see his behavior with a rookie QB?

  22. Several nagging injuries, a new feud with either his new QB or coach, and more public temper tantrums. That’s what’s next for OBJ.

  23. I doubt OBJ will be playing at the vets minimum. Everyone makes him out as a horrible person. Just think back a couple years to Antonio Brown. Tossing furniture off his balcony, Assaulting movers. Multiple arrests. Freezing his damn feet. Where did that get him? A position with the Super Bowl contending New England Patriots, a transfer to Tampa Bay and a nice shiny championship ring.

    OBJ has down nothing criminal (at least off the field) and although most of you think he’s washed-up, you know there is a coach out there with a huge ego that fully believes they can resurrect his career. They even hand-out an award for it: Comeback Player of the Year.

  25. Really no one cares except Cleveland fans that thought for the most part he would be the rising star

  27. I never knew that Marty Schottenheimer did that to Deion Sanders. I love it. I hope that Beckham lands somewhere that makes him miserable…the Giants and Lions are great options for a malcontent like him. Should be interesting…

  28. No thank you the Packers have enough problems with lying Aaron we don’t need to add that
    cancer diva to the list.

  29. He definitely does not want to be playing for backups at the Saints. If his issue was getting the ball, playing with Derek Carr as the Raiders new deep threat, at a new stadium, with Raider Nation supporting him every week on the road is a NO-BRAINER

