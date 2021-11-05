Zach Ertz named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been named their Community MVP of the week.

Ertz is being recognized for charitable efforts in Arizona as well as his work in Philadelphia, which is where he played before the Eagles traded him to the Cardinals last month. Ertz is donating 5,000 meals to food banks in his new home for each touchdown that the Cardinals score this season.

Back in Philadelphia, Ertz and his wife Julie donated $100,000 which was matched by their foundation to support the House of Hope project. The project involves remodeling and renovating a building to create a safe space featuring social services and resources, a kitchen for free daily meals, and academic enrichment programs that will serve about 500 Philadelphia youth per week.

“My wife Julie and I are so honored to be recognized by the NFLPA for the work we are doing in the places that we love so much — Philadelphia and Arizona,” Ertz said in a statement. “Both places have embraced us and loved us, and we feel grateful to give back to everyone in such a meaningful way through the Ertz Family Foundation.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Ertz’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.