Aaron Rodgers gets a 90-day break from COVID testing, “close contact” rules

Getty Images

The good news, if there is any, for the Packers arising from the positive COVID test generated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is that, for 90 days after his positive test, the previously secretly unvaccinated quarterback won’t have to be tested. That’s one of the aspects of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols about which the delicate genius surely won’t be complaining.

So when does the 90 days expire? MDS has done the count. Rodgers won’t be tested again until two days after the NFC Championship, if the Packers are still alive at that point.

The testing would resume 12 days before the Super Bowl, putting him at risk of being knocked out for the NFL title game, if the Packers are still alive at that point.

Per the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols, Rodgers also won’t be subject to a five-day break if he’s a close contact with someone who tests positive. Instead, he would be monitored for symptoms more closely during the 90-day period. Again, however, during the 12-day window before the Super Bowl, the “close contact” possibility would return.

All other provisions of the joint NFL-NFLPA protocol will apply to Rodgers during the 90-day testing holiday. Masks, social distancing, limits on activities outside the facility, and limits on travel will apply. Likewise, he won’t be able to leave town during the team’s Week 13 bye, even though he won’t be required to show up for testing.