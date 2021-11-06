Ben Roethlisberger playing Monday despite addition of right shoulder to injury report

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been a regular on injury report this season, but he added a new ailment on Friday.

Roethlisberger was listed with a right shoulder injury to go with the hip and pectoral issues that have been in the picture in recent weeks. Roethlisberger was listed as limited, but head coach Mike Tomlin said on Saturday that the quarterback will play against the Bears on Monday night.

“Ben’s playing,” Tomlin said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “It’s just things to manage. He’s been doing this a long time, and I have been doing it a long time with him. We generally do a good job of communicating and managing such things. You should anticipate him playing.”

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t practice on Saturday, but Tomlin said that he “just gave him a day off” and that Fitzpatrick will also be in the lineup. Tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) has been ruled out and offensive lineman B.J. Finney (back) is listed as questionable.