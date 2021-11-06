Browns place Jack Conklin on injured reserve

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that right tackle Jack Conklin would be out for multiple weeks after dislocating his elbow in the Week Eight loss to Pittsburgh.

Now we know that Conklin will be out for at least three games.

Cleveland placed Conklin on injured reserve on Saturday morning, one of a few roster moves for the team. Conklin has been battling several injuries this season, missing the Week Six and Seven contests with a knee injury. Conklin was an All-Pro last season.

Blake Hance is expected to start at right tackle with Conklin out.

The Browns also activated fullback Andy Janovich and backup center Nick Harris from injures reserve. And the club elevated defensive tackle Sheldon Day and tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup against Cincinnati.