Devin White fined for tackle that injured Jameis Winston

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was penalized for a horse collar tackle on the play that ended Saints quarterback Jameis Winston‘s season last Sunday and he heard from the league about the play as well.

The NFL said that White was fined for the tackle on Winston, who then left the game with a torn ACL. It was not the only conduct of White’s that earned a rebuke from the league this week.

White was also penalized for roughing Saints backup quarterback Trevor Siemian and for taunting at the end of a run by Saints running back Mark Ingram.

The total bill was $15,450 for unnecessary roughness and $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.