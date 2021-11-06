Harrison Smith not fined despite CeeDee Lamb accusing him of sideline chokehold

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb complained on Sunday that Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith choked him. The league office did not agree.

The NFL did not fine Smith for the incident.

Although the video sure looked like Smith was choking Lamb, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the league reviewed the play and thought that Smith’s thumb accidentally got caught in Lamb’s chin strap.

Lamb, who has been fined multiple times this year for uniform violations, probably won’t be happy to learn that the player he accused of a chokehold won’t get a fine of his own.