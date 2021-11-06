Jordan Love catches a break, with first start coming against a bad Chiefs defense

Getty Images

It hasn’t exactly been a good week for the Packers, who lost Aaron Rodgers to the COVID-19 reserve list and then found themselves at the center of an NFL investigation into whether they violated the league’s protocols with their treatment of the unvaccinated Rodgers. But there is one silver lining.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love gets to make his first start against the Chiefs, who have perhaps the worst defense in the NFL.

The Chiefs are allowing an NFL-worst 6.4 yards per play. The Chiefs’ defense has committed an NFL-high 62 penalties. They’ve recorded just 11 sacks in eight games, the worst mark in the NFL. They’re in the Bottom 10 of the league in everything from yards allowed to points allowed to first downs allowed to completion percentage allowed to yards per pass allowed to passer rating allowed to touchdown passes allowed.

That doesn’t mean Love, the 2020 first-round pick who has thrown just seven passes in his NFL career, is going to have a big game on Sunday. But it does mean that he’s getting about the easiest opposing defense he could face in his first NFL start.