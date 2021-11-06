Packers elevate Blake Bortles, activate Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Getty Images

Blake Bortles is officially in place to be Jordan Love‘s backup on Sunday in Kansas City.

The Packers announced today that Bortles has been elevated from their practice squad to their active roster. With starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert both on the COVID-19 list, Love will start and Bortles will be the next man up.

Green Bay has also brought back wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had been on injured reserve. Valdes-Scantling has been out since Week Three.

The Packers are seven-point underdogs without Rodgers at Kansas City on Sunday.