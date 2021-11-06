Panthers activate Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Panthers appear set to have their starting quarterback and running back on Sunday against the Patriots.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been activated from injured reserve, while quarterback Sam Darnold has cleared the concussion protocol, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Darnold will start, as he also has a shoulder injury. If Darnold can’t go, P.J. Walker would start.

The Panthers also activated safety Myles Hartsfield from injured reserve to the active roster and promoted punter Lachlan Edwards and wide receiver Willie Snead from the practice squad to the active roster.