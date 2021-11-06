Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end their partnership

USA TODAY Sports

When Aaron Rodgers said he feared the “woke mob” and “cancel culture,” perhaps he meant “institutions whose mission it is to promote public health in the state where I play professional football.”

Prevea Health and Rodgers, in a joint statement, have announced that they are ending their partnership, effective today.

“Aaron has been a partner of Prevea Health, serving as a spokesperson and supporting the health care organizations health and wellness initiatives throughout Wisconsin, since 2012,” the statement explains. “Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

Prevea Health extended the relationship for four years in 2019. At the time, Prevea CEO Ashok Rai (pictured) said this: “As one of the most respected athletes in the country, Aaron is truly passionate about improving the health and wellness of our communities. His commitment to our message and his ability to add his own personal twist comes from his own passion of improving the health and wellness of Wisconsin.”

This time around, Aaron’s personal twist undermined the heath and wellness of the communities Prevea serves. Resulting in an abrupt and permanent cessation of the partnership.