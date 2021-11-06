Surveillance video shows extreme speed at which Henry Ruggs was driving

Getty Images

Amid swirling rumors in league circles that former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs was drag racing another car prior to the collision that claimed the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, TMZ.com has posted surveillance video that shows only one car traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.

The video shows a vehicle whizzing through the screen, roughly a block from the crash.

While it doesn’t completely rule out the possibility that Ruggs had been racing another car before Ruggs drove into the range of the surveillance camera, it’s clear that only one car speeds through the frame in the video obtained by TMZ.com.

Prosecutors contend Ruggs was driving his Corvette at 156 miles per hour just before impact, and that the car was moving at 127 mph when the airbags deployed.

Other questions will be raised by the investigation, both as to potential criminal charges and civil liability. As to the latter, Nevada’s dram shop laws insulate commercial purveyors of alcohol from liability, when the alcohol is sold to someone of legal age. In other words, whoever served Ruggs had no responsibility to cut him off, no matter how impaired he may have seemed.

Ruggs faces up to 46 years in prison for the incident. His girlfriend was in the vehicle with him.