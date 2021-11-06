Titans sign D’Onta Foreman off of practice squad, release John Simon

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson won’t be the only new face in the Tennessee backfield on Sunday.

The Titans announced that they have signed D’Onta Foreman from the practice squad for their matchup with the Rams. Foreman played six games for the Titans last season, but has not made any appearances in the regular season this year.

Foreman, Peterson, and Jeremy McNichols will be available as the Titans play their first game since losing Derrick Henry to a foot injury.

The Titans also activated linebacker Jayon Brown and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer from injured reserve and promoted linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive back Chris Jones from the practice squad for Sunday night’s game.

To make space for the new additions, the Titans placed fullback Khari Blasingame on injured reserve and released linebacker John Simon. Simon had three tackles in his lone appearance with the team this season.