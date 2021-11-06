Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak vows to get Dalvin Cook the ball more

Getty Images

The 3-4 Vikings know they need to get better on offense if they’re going to make a run to the playoffs. And they think the way to do that is to give the ball to Dalvin Cook more.

Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Cook is going to be a bigger part of the offense for the rest of the season.

“Got to give [Cook] more opportunities moving forward,’’ Kubiak said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press

Kubiak indicated that will include both more carries and more catches for Cook.

“I think we just have to keep finding a way to get him the football,’’ Kubiak said.

But if the Vikings are going to give Cook more opportunities, they also need him to make more of the opportunities he gets. Cook is not playing as well as he did last year:

In 2020 Cook averaged 5.0 yards per carry; this year he’s averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

In 2020 Cook averaged 6.7 yards per target; this year he’s averaging 3.7 yards per target.

In 2020 Cook scored 17 touchdowns in 14 games; this year Cook has two touchdowns in five games

In 2020 Cook gained a first down on 30 percent of his touches; this year Cook is gaining a first down on 26 percent of his touches.

Getting Cook the ball more won’t work if Cook doesn’t do more with the ball.