A.J. Brown good to go, Von Miller still questionable on Sunday Night Football

Injuries may be a significant issue for tonight’s Titans-Rams game.

The good news for the Titans is that A.J. Brown should be fine for tonight’s game despite missing Friday’s practice with a knee injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s less clear whether the Rams’ newly arrived pass rusher Von Miller can play. Miller is viewed as a true game-time decision who could miss tonight’s game if his sprained ankle doesn’t feel good in pregame warmups.

Rams receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are both expected to play despite being listed as questionable.