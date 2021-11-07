Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb are expected to play

Getty Images

The Cowboys are set to have quarterback Dak Prescott back in the lineup on Sunday and it looks like he’ll have plenty of receiving options to work with against the Broncos.

Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb were both listed as questionable on Friday, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that both players are expected to be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon. Cooper has been dealing with a hamstring injury while an ankle issue slowed Lamb down this week.

Lamb leads the Cowboys with 39 catches and 609 receiving yards while Cooper has a team-high five receiving touchdowns.

With the duo in the lineup, the Cowboys will only be missing Michael Gallup. He’s been designated for return from injured reserve, but he was not activated for this game.