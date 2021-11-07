Baker Mayfield: It was a long week, but nobody flinched

November 7, 2021
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led his team to a 41-16 win over the Bengals on Sunday to cap a week that saw most of the focus on a player that was nowhere to be found on Sunday.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham is technically still on the team’s roster, but he’s set to be waived on Monday after a final push to be traded was followed by negotiations on an agreement to simply cut him instead. The inability of Beckham and Mayfield to connect was a constant theme of their time together in Cleveland and Mayfield’s role in it was the focal point of a video Beckham’s father released early in the week.

After the game, Mayfield called Beckham “a good friend of mine” and said he wishes the wideout well. While taking the high road, he also acknowledged that it was a trying week for a team that responded well to the situation.

“When adversity hits, nobody flinches. It was a long week, I’d be lying if I said otherwise. I’m proud of these guys, how they were able to focus. It’s a good group,” Mayfield said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com.

Mayfield hurt his left knee during the game, but called it a “flesh wound” amid all of the other noise surrounding the Browns this week.

13 responses to “Baker Mayfield: It was a long week, but nobody flinched

  2. He’s saying all the right things and taking the high road which is great since we all remember rookie Baker who would have probably be having a field day talking about how much better he is without Odell like his Hugh Jackson Feud.

    With that being said his first throw was a 66 yard TD to the guy taking OBJ’s spot. You know that was dialed up on purpose.

  5. Can’t wait to hear what Cowherd say’s about Mayfields performance, this guy is the biggest blowhard in sports reporting. He talks about Mayfield all the time I think he has a crush on him LMAO

  7. howboutthemcowboys2020 says:
    November 4, 2021 at 9:41 pm
    The Browns are also game planning to only give the 2nd best RB in the NFL 10 carries , while they throw one of the worst QBs in the NFL 35x. That will lead to a Bengals blowout. Browns have ZERO chance of beating the Bengals

    Browns close chaotic week by dumping Burrow, Bengals 41-16

    Broncos beat Cowboys 30-16

    LOL

  9. Mayfield may not be elite but his numbers without OBJ both stat and victory wise is alot better with him. Why would anyone really want OBJ if he wants to win but only if it means he is the reason for winning??

  10. OBJ was always a distraction for Baker when he was on the field. OBJ may succeed elsewhere, but for some reason he got in Baker’s head. I think Baker was always “I have to get OBJ involved, have to look at him first”. This made Baker hold onto the ball longer. Now he can release without all that. And, it looks like his shoulder is OK

  12. Despite people suddenly fitting Beckham for a HOF jacketthis week, Mayfield and the Browns as a whole have played better whenever OBJ was NOT in the game.

  13. The video of OBJ and Nick Chubb shows it all:

    OBJ: “I wanna score a touchdown.”

    Nick Chubb: “I wanna win.”

    Everything you need to know about OBJ, right there.

