Baker Mayfield: It was a long week, but nobody flinched

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led his team to a 41-16 win over the Bengals on Sunday to cap a week that saw most of the focus on a player that was nowhere to be found on Sunday.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham is technically still on the team’s roster, but he’s set to be waived on Monday after a final push to be traded was followed by negotiations on an agreement to simply cut him instead. The inability of Beckham and Mayfield to connect was a constant theme of their time together in Cleveland and Mayfield’s role in it was the focal point of a video Beckham’s father released early in the week.

After the game, Mayfield called Beckham “a good friend of mine” and said he wishes the wideout well. While taking the high road, he also acknowledged that it was a trying week for a team that responded well to the situation.

“When adversity hits, nobody flinches. It was a long week, I’d be lying if I said otherwise. I’m proud of these guys, how they were able to focus. It’s a good group,” Mayfield said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com.

Mayfield hurt his left knee during the game, but called it a “flesh wound” amid all of the other noise surrounding the Browns this week.