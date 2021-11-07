Brian Burns hurt after stripping Mac Jones, Panthers up 3-0

Getty Images

The Panthers forced the first turnover of Sunday’s game against the Patriots and they scored the first points of the game a short time later.

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns blasted Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Jones lost the ball. Linebacker Frankie Luvu recovered and the Panthers settled for a Zane Gonzalez field goal to take a 3-0 lead after the ensuing offensive drive stalled out.

Burns wasn’t able to celebrate the big play. After Burns stripped Jones, he attempted to pursue the ball but Jones grabbed his ankle to keep him from pursuing the ball. Burns was eventually twisted down and then went to the sideline medical tent for a visit with trainers.

Jones was not penalized for the play, but it appeared to be a rather textbook case of holding.

UPDATE 1:51 p.m. ET: Burns returned to the game several plays into the next Patriots drive.