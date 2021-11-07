Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t make all the throws we needed

Getty Images

The Dolphins decided not to start quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday because of a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand, but he was active as the backup to Jacoby Brissett in the 17-9 win over the Texans.

After the game, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that Tagovailoa wasn’t “able to make all the throws” when explaining why the 2020 first-round pick did not make the start against Houston. Despite that and despite the presence of Jake Dolegala on the practice squad, Flores said they were comfortable playing Tagovailoa with a more limited playbook if Brissett had been knocked out of the game.

“He was limited all week, but he’s tough. He tried to go,” Flores said, via the Miami Herald. “It really just became about how far could he throw? Would he be able to make all the throws we needed him to make? We thought it was enough to put him in the backup role and we felt like that was the best thing for the team. We would’ve had to change some things offensively if he had to go in.”

The Dolphins play the Ravens on Thursday and Flores said Tagovailoa is considered day-to-day heading into the short week.