Broncos surprise Cowboys, taking 16-0 lead into halftime

What saw this coming? Perhaps no one outside the Broncos locker room.

With a large contingent of Broncos fans taking over AT&T Stadium, the Broncos are playing one of their most inspired games of the season. The heavily favored Cowboys, on the other hand, have yet to show up.

Denver leads 16-0.

The Cowboys have only 109 yards, and Dak Prescott, in his return from a right calf strain that kept him out last week, has completed only 5 of 14 passes for 75 yards. Ezekiel Elliott, who appears to be less than 100 percent, has six carries for 27 yards.

The Cowboys are 1-for-6 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down.

The Broncos have 227 yards.

They also have benefited from two costly penalties on Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs was cited for pass interference on Cam Sutton on third-and-goal from the 9, and the Broncos scored their first touchdown two plays later. He also had a defensive holding penalty on the next-to-last play of the half, negating a Jourdan Lewis interception.

Bridgewater has completed 12 of 16 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. Tim Patrick had the 44-yard touchdown catch and has three catches for 74 yards.

Javonte Williams has seven carries for 54 yards, and Gordon 10 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries are piling up on the Broncos, though, especially in the offensive line.

Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow was carted off with air cast on left leg after being injured on the final play of the first half.

Broncos right tackle Bobby Massie injured his ankle in the second quarter and is questionable to return. Cam Fleming replaced him. The Broncos started the game without left tackle Garett Bolles, who is inactive with an ankle injury.

Broncos defensive lineman McTelvin Agim is questionable to return with a knee injury.