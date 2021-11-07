Broncos take 13-0 lead over Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys drove to the Denver 38 and the Denver 20 on their first two possessions only to come up empty. Ezekiel Elliott was stopped for a 1-yard loss by Shelby Harris and Justin Simmons on fourth-and-one, and Dak Prescott‘s pass intended for Cedrick Wilson on fourth-and-two looked like it was tipped at the line as it fell incomplete. The Cowboys didn’t go for a fourth-and-one on their own end on their third possession, punting instead.

The Broncos, meanwhile, hold a surprising 13-0 lead early the second quarter.

Denver went 80 yards in 11 plays, with running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon leading the way. Williams had a 20-yard run on third-and-two and Gordon scored on a 3-yard run.

Jerry Jeudy caught a 25-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater in the drive.

Brandon McManus missed the extra point, so the Broncos led 6-0.

But Tim Patrick caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater on the team’s next possession, capping a quick, six-play, 80-yard drive to give Denver the two-score lead.

Williams has six carries for 52 yards.

Prescott, who missed last week’s game with a right calf injury, is 3-of-8 for 37 yards.