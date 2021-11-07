Chargers take early 7-0 lead, Avonte Maddox questionable to return with knee injury

Getty Images

The Chargers went 98 yards on their first drive.

They didn’t score.

As they have throughout the year, Los Angeles went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. But receiver Keenan Allen was tackled a yard short of the goal line, leading to a turnover on downs.

But once the Eagles went three-and-out, the Chargers had good field position for their next drive, starting at Philadelphia’s 38. Six plays later, quarterback Justin Herbert hit tight end Stephen Anderson for a 2-yard touchdown to give L.A. a 7-0 lead.

Herbert has started the game 9-of-12 passing for 115 yards with that touchdown. Allen has four catches for 39 yards.

On defense, the Eagles may be without cornerback Avonte Maddox for the rest of the contest. He is questionable to return with a knee injury. He’s been playing the majority of snaps on defense throughout the season. Cornerback Andre Chachere has come on to help replace him.