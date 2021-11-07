Damien Harris puts Patriots up 7-3

Getty Images

The Patriots fell behind after a Mac Jones fumble in the second quarter, but they’re now in the lead.

Damien Harris ran for a touchdown for the fifth straight week and the Patriots now lead the Panthers 7-3 with more than eight minutes to play in the first half in Charlotte.

Harris got the score, but another running back did the heavy lifting on the drive. Rhamondre Stevenson took a pass from Jones for a 41-yard gain and ran three times for 21 yards on the 75-yard scoring drive.

Jones is 7-of-8 for 80 yards and the Patriots have outgained the Panthers 126-39 to this point in the proceedings.