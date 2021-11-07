Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson questionable to return with head injuries

Getty Images

The Patriots are closing in on their fifth win of the season, but they are running short on healthy running backs.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are both questionable to return after suffering head injuries in the fourth quarter. Stevenson departed before Harris, who was injured when Panthers defensive end Brian Burns smothered him while he was taking a handoff from Mac Jones.

Stevenson has 10 carries for 62 yards and two catches for 44 yards Sunday. Harris has 15 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Bolden has added six carries for 43 yards as the Patriots have found their groove on the ground.

Tight end Jonnu Smith hurt his shoulder and is also questionable to return. Burns, who hurt his leg and returned in the first half, was also helped off a play after the hit on Harris.

The Patriots lead 24-6 with time running out in the fourth quarter.