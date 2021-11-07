Damon Arnette becomes the latest Raiders player to land in hot water

Getty Images

The week that saw the Raiders release receiver Henry Ruggs after an alleged DUI collision that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog is ending with multiple issues involving first-round defensive back Damon Arnette.

Via Deadspin.com, Arnette finds himself in multiple off-field predicaments that could prompt the Raiders to sever ties with him.

Arnette faces multiple lawsuits, and a recent video showed him making threats against an unspecified person with a gun.

The first lawsuit was filed on October 5, 2021. Arnette is accused of causing bodily injuries in a car accident that occurred on October 14, 2020. He allegedly was running late for a meeting at the team facility when he crashed into another vehicle. According to the lawsuit, Arnette fled the scene in order to get to the meeting.

A second lawsuit arises from an incident at the Aria Hotel & Casino. Arnette allegedly berated an employee who said his car couldn’t be recovered from valet parking because he lost the receipt. Arnette allegedly spat on the worker and poked him in the chest.

On Friday night, a video surfaced in which Arnette repeatedly threatens to kill someone, while brandishing a gun.

Arnette, a first-round pick in 2020, has been on injured reserve for more than a month.