Denzel Ward pick six gives Browns early 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Browns haven’t gotten many takeaways this season. But they got a big one early on in Sunday’s contest with the Bengals, as cornerback Denzel Ward took an interception 99 yards for a pick six.

Cincinnati’s offense didn’t have much trouble getting into the red zone on its first drive, facing only one third down before advancing to first-and-goal at the Browns’ 7-yard line. It looked like Cleveland was going to hold Cincinnati to three points when defensive end Myles Garrett sacked quarterback Joe Burrow on third-and-goal. But Malik McDowell was called for an offside penalty, wiping out the play.

But on third-and-goal from the 3, Ward undercut receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s route and intercepted the pass. Ward darted up the left sideline, made a move to make Burrow miss, and returned it all the way to the house.

It was the first interception of the year for Ward, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. It was also the second pick six of his career.

The Browns have a 7-0 lead with 5:41 left in the first quarter.