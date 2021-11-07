Dolphins hold off Texans 17-9 despite five turnovers

Getty Images

In a matchup of teams with one win apiece, the Texans and Dolphins game lived down to expectations.

The teams combined for nine turnovers, nine penalties, nine punts and two touchdowns. The Dolphins held off the Texans 17-9 to move to 2-7 and end their seven-game losing streak. The Texans are 1-8 and on an eight-game losing streak.

The Dolphins, who could not pull off a trade with Houston for Deshuan Watson last week, started Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa was active but did not play because of a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Brissett went 26-of-43 for 244 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jaylen Waddle caught eight passes for 83 yards.

The Dolphins won despite five turnovers.

Tyrod Taylor threw three interceptions in his return from a hamstring injury that had kept him out since his injury in Week 2. He went 24-of-43 for 240 yards.

The Texans managed only three field goals from kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, who hit from 31, 40 and 20 yards.