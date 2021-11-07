Dolphins strike first as Myles Gaskin runs for 6-yard touchdown

Getty Images

The Dolphins are playing without Tua Tagovailoa, who is active but not on the field because of an injured finger on his throwing hand. The Texans have Tyrod Taylor back.

Taylor, who missed six games with a hamstring injury, led the Texans to the red zone on their first possession. But Taylor threw an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Brandin Cooks. Jevon Holland picked it.

Behind Myles Gaskin, the Dolphins went 80 yards in 12 plays. Gaskin scored on a 6-yard run, taking the direct snap and running off right tackle.

The Dolphins lead 7-0.

Jacoby Brissett 5-of-9 for 58 yards, while Taylor is 2-of-5 for 32 yards and the interception in his return.