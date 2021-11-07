Drew Lock out Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols

Getty Images

Drew Lock won’t be backing up Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

The Broncos announced that Lock is out for the game due to COVID-19 protocols. It’s not known whether a positive test or being determined a close contact led to Lock being ruled out.

Tight end Noah Fant and offensive lineman Netane Muti are on Denver’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Brett Rypien will serve as Bridgewater’s backup in Dallas on Sunday. He played in three games for the Broncos last season and went 27-of-40 for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Broncos will also be without left tackle Garett Bolles, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.