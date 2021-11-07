Drew Lock out Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols

Drew Lock won’t be backing up Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.
The Broncos announced that Lock is out for the game due to COVID-19 protocols. It’s not known whether a positive test or being determined a close contact led to Lock being ruled out.
Tight end Noah Fant and offensive lineman Netane Muti are on Denver’s COVID-19 reserve list.
Brett Rypien will serve as Bridgewater’s backup in Dallas on Sunday. He played in three games for the Broncos last season and went 27-of-40 for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.
The Broncos will also be without left tackle Garett Bolles, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.