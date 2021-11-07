Eagles lead Chargers 10-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Chargers entered Week Nine with the league’s worst rushing defense, surrendering 5.1 yards per carry.

The Eagles have done their best to take advantage of it in Sunday’s matchup, rushing for 115 yards in the first two quarters.

Philadelphia leads Los Angeles 10-7 at halftime.

Running back Jordan Howard has 58 yards on 12 carries. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has rushed for 32 yards on six carries. And Boston Scott has 25 yards on seven attempts.

While the Chargers have moved the ball, they’ve also missed out on points by getting stopped on fourth down. Los Angeles went 98 yards on its first offensive drive but came away with no points after receiver Keenan Allen was stopped a yard short of the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

L.A. was able to take an early 7-0 lead on their next drive with a 2-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert to tight end Stephen Anderson. But then the Chargers were stopped again, going for it on fourth-and-2 from Philadelphia’s 27. Running back Joshua Kelley was tackled after just a 1-yard gain.

After punting on their first two drives, the Eagles scored a touchdown on their third with a 4-yard run by Jordan Howard. Then Philadelphia took 7:04 off the clock in the second quarter with a 10-play, 68-yard drive that ended in a Jake Elliott 24-yard field goal.

The Chargers will have the ball first to start the third quarter.